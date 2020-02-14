Extreme cold warning in effect for Toronto as wind chill reaches -30 C

The City of Toronto is dangerously cold this morning, according to Environment Canada, with a wind chill value of just -30 C.

This is even more frigid than what meteorologists had been predicting for Friday, and is by far the coldest weather we've experienced in Toronto to date this winter season.

"Bitterly cold wind chills near -30 are expected early this morning," reads an extreme weather alert issued by Environment Canada early Friday morning.

"Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables... If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

While there is extreme cold warning in #Toronto where it current is -19 Celsius and feels like -27 Celsius pic.twitter.com/eCUQs5lF3V — david.shahata (@davidshahata) February 14, 2020

The federal weather agency states that such warnings are issued "when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia."

Fortunately, temperatures are expected to rise steadily throughout the day, landing at a high of - 8 C this afternoon (-11 C with the wind chill.)

The weather will once again grow dangerously cold overnight as the mercury drops, making it feel like -25 C outdoors.

Stay inside if you can, people of Toronto.

It's one of those days.