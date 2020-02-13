It's going to feel like -28 C in Toronto tomorrow morning

Get ready for a frigid Valentine's Day, Toronto: An arctic front is currently moving into southern Ontario, bringing with it some of the coldest weather we've seen this winter season so far.

If meteorologists are correct, it will feel like nearly -30 C outside on Friday morning after temperatures plummet by more than 20 degrees overnight.

"Based on Environment and Climate Change Canada's forecast, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert today for Toronto," announced the city's public health department on Thursday morning.

"The Extreme Cold Weather Alert will be in effect until further notice."

An #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert has been issued for Toronto today. More info: https://t.co/V4cz71JHIN — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) February 13, 2020

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -19 C on Thursday night, with a wind chill factor of -27 C.

Friday, while sunny, will start out dangerously cold with a forecasted wind chill of -28 C and a "risk of frostbite," according to the federal weather agency.

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham writes that, while the cold weather is "nothing exceptional for this time of year, it will be a shock to the system in a winter that has had minimal Arctic air."

After a brief break, snow has returned to most of the GTA; Periods of snow thru midday with 2-4 cm of additional accumulation but most of the snow melts on pavement; Quick burst of snow with arctic front, then falling temps thru the afternoon & evening; Wet surfaces become icy pic.twitter.com/PqWzRzgWct — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) February 13, 2020

"This will be the coldest weather of the season so far," reads the Weather Network article. "But the winter weather whiplash isn't over as a warming trend returns for the end of Family Day weekend."

Temperatures will, in fact, start to warm up as early as Friday afternoon, which has a forecasted high of roughly -8 C with a wind chill of -13 C.

Today isn't so bad either, with a high of -5 C expected in the afternoon.

Flurries could happen throughout the day, according to Environment Canada, but the snow should end late Thursday night — at which time you should try to be safe and snug indoors as the truly cold, cold weather moves in.