Toronto predicted to be hit with up to 20 cm of snow this weekend

This past weekend's rain storm may have come and gone but sadly, Toronto is nowhere near in the clear when it comes to messy winter weather.

Though it's only Monday, The Weather Network is already calling for serious snow next Saturday.

The current seven-day forecast predicts that only 5 to 10 cm of snow will fall by the end of Saturday, while a newly-published Weather Network blog post warns that a Colorado low could bring between 10 and 20 cm to parts of southern Ontario.

Temperatures will drop Thursday as colder air spreads into the region with signs pointing to a potentially significant weekend storm. #ONstorm #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 13, 2020

"This has the potential to be a high impact system along the 401 corridor and across southern Quebec," Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham says in the post.

"This system could bring between 10 to 20+ cm of snow to parts of southern Ontario."

Meteorologists are also warning that snow could eventually change to ice and rain across parts of southern Ontario.

Toronto is expected to see small amounts of snow throughout the week before the real storm rolls around this weekend, with light flurries and rain showers predicted for early Tuesday and late Wednesday.

"The rain will change to snow during Wednesday night with freezing rain possible for the southern Greater Toronto Area," according to Gillham.

Mild temperatures are also expected to stick around throughout the beginning of the week before dropping "as colder air spreads into the region with signs pointing to a potentially significant weekend storm shaping up."