Flood warning issued for Toronto ahead of rainy weekend

The Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) is warning that potential fooding may occur this weekend based off of the forecast from Environment Canada.

TRCA has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement: Flood Outlook in effect through Jan 12. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous. #ONStorm https://t.co/LyfmrQKXAm — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) January 9, 2020

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto on Thursday, which warns of heavy rain, freezing rain and strong winds Saturday into Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, a total rainfall amount of 25 to 50 mm is possible.

The TRCA says all rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present.

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous," reads the TRCA's website.

The TRCA flood outlook is in effect until Sunday, January 12.

The City of Toronto is reminding residents to take steps to protect their homes before the heavy rain hits Saturday.

Significant rainfall expected Sat in TO. Take steps to protect your home. Ensure downspouts aren't blocked & drain properly away from your home. Shovel snow & ice away from your foundation onto your property, not the road. Basement flooding prevention tips https://t.co/hEFME5zyuU pic.twitter.com/gSur2csUhK — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 10, 2020

The city says it's best practice to ensure that downspouts aren't blocked and drain properly away from homes. They are also reminding residents to shovel snow and ice away from the foundation of homes.