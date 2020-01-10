City
flood warning toronto

Flood warning issued for Toronto ahead of rainy weekend

The Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) is warning that potential fooding may occur this weekend based off of the forecast from Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement  for the City of Toronto on Thursday, which warns of heavy rain, freezing rain and strong winds Saturday into Sunday. 

According to Environment Canada, a total rainfall amount of 25 to 50 mm is possible.

The TRCA says all rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present.

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water body. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous," reads the TRCA's website

The TRCA flood outlook is in effect until Sunday, January 12. 

The City of Toronto is reminding residents to take steps to protect their homes before the heavy rain hits Saturday.

The city says it's best practice to ensure that downspouts aren't blocked and drain properly away from homes. They are also reminding residents to shovel snow and ice away from the foundation of homes. 

