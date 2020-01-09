New special weather statement warns of heavy rain and wind in Toronto this weekend

It's pretty clear at this point that Toronto is in for some seriously brutal winter weather this weekend, and the news just keeps getting worse.

Environment Canada released an updated special weather statement early this morning to warn of "heavy rain, freezing rain and strong winds Saturday into Sunday."

The original statement published Wednesday predicted "significant" snowfall and ice buildup, but it's since been updated to include strong southwest winds expected for Sunday morning.

An ice storm looms for central and eastern Ontario this weekend, with special weather statements already covering most of the province. #ONstorm #ONwx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 9, 2020

"Light rain or drizzle is expected to develop early Friday morning and continue through the day before becoming heavier Friday night. Rain, at times heavy, will continue Saturday before mixing with or changing to freezing rain Saturday evening," the statement reads, indicating that total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are possible.

The weather statement says freezing rain or rain will continue Saturday night before coming to an end Sunday morning, adding that "there remains considerable uncertainty in exact rainfall amounts along with the location of freezing rain."

On top of all this, The Weather Network has warned that much of southern Ontario could be looking at getting the entire January average rainfall with this incoming storm.

"All-time January daily precipitation records are in jeopardy with this storm, depending on the timing of the rainfall as it spills into two days," meteorologist Tyler Hamilton said in a Weather Network blog post.

"But some stations could hit their monthly precipitation average with the single storm this weekend."