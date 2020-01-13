This is what the No Pants Subway Ride looked like in Toronto

The No Pants Subway Ride returned to Toronto this weekend. Despite it being a brisk January day, a brave group of TTC riders ditched their clothing on the subway all in the name of fun.

The No Pants Subway Ride is happening in Toronto today 🤭 #Toronto #TTC pic.twitter.com/njKqO1Zoap — blogTO (@blogTO) January 12, 2020

The pantless mob met up at the Eaton Centre and departed for an epic ride. It was then all followed up pantless parade from Wellesley station to an after party at The Drink.

