City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
No Pants Subway Ride

This is what the No Pants Subway Ride looked like in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The No Pants Subway Ride returned to Toronto this weekend. Despite it being a brisk January day, a brave group of TTC riders ditched their clothing on the subway all in the name of fun.

The pantless mob met up at the Eaton Centre and departed for an epic ride. It was then all followed up pantless parade from Wellesley station to an after party at The Drink.

Check out all the pants-free action in this photo gallery.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what the No Pants Subway Ride looked like in Toronto

Ontario says Pickering emergency alert was just a test and people are confused

Someone made a map of what the TTC streetcar system looked like in 1945

Emergency alert about Pickering Nuclear Generating Station sent by mistake

The top 10 apartment rental websites in Toronto

Someone in Toronto made a video of all the TTC delays they were caught in last year

Toronto's spending way more money on Gardiner Expressway repairs than road safety

Toronto is finally ready to fight condo developers who block off roads and sidewalks