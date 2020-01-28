City
Someone snuck to the top of a Toronto construction site and filmed the whole thing

There are plenty of places to catch a glimpse of Toronto's beautiful skyline throughout the city, but nothing quite compares to climbing to the top of a massive building that's under construction for some unparalleled views. 

That's what YouTuber Anish Kalsi did when he went all the way to the top of the CIBC Square construction site earlier this month and filmed the whole thing. 

The two-tower development is currently in the midst of being built. When completed, the buildings will rise 49 and 50 storeys, respectively. 

"CIBC SQUARE offers unobstructed panoramic perspectives on the lake landmarks and the iconic skyline to which it will be so vitally connected," the development's website states. And they're not lying. 

Equipped with only a hard hat, steel toe boots, a GoPro and his camera, Kalsi can be seen taking a construction elevator and climbing several staircases to reach the scaffolding on the top of the building and see the city from a new perspective.

"This is incredible," he says in the video after reaching the top. "I told you what I was gonna do, and I did it."

Other than a few odd stares from construction workers on his way up, Kalsi appears to have no trouble reaching the top and accomplishing his goal. 

"I’m pretty shocked too honestly how I just walked in," he says in the video. "Security didn’t say anything. As a matter of fact, I didn’t see any security at all so I’m shocked."

The video is mostly filmed on Kalsi's go-pro, meaning the viewer gets to see the building and the city from his perspective. 

He can also be seen taking photos on his other camera while filming the video, and a sneak peak of one of his pictures shows just how gorgeous the view is from the top. 

"Let me show you these views right now," he says before the camera pans the skyline. 

"This is crazy, that’s all I can say."

Lead photo by

Anish Kalsi

