City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto

Officials are now investigating up to 21 cases of potential coronavirus in Ontario

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Following the confirmation of a second presumptive case of coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario health officials are currently investigating up to 21 other individuals who may have the illness.

Provincial officials said in a press conference earlier today that 19 people are currently under watch for potential infection, while the National Post reports this number to be 21, according to a private source.

Staff from Toronto Public Health are also seeking a number of passengers who were on China Southern Airlines flight CZ311, which flew from Guangzhou to Toronto on January 22, after the city's first confirmed case of the novel virus turned out to be a man who traveled in on that plane.

The man's wife is currently presumed to be Toronto's second case.

Fifteen additional individuals in Ontario who were previously suspected to possibly have 2019-nCoV have since been cleared as the other 19-21 await lab test results.

Many of those under observation are currently in isolation at Toronto-area hospitals, CP24 reports.

The 50-year-old man who has been confirmed to have the virus is in quarantine at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, while his wife is self-isolating at home. Both are in stable condition.

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Officials are now investigating up to 21 cases of potential coronavirus in Ontario

Coronavirus concerns in Toronto are leading to racism against the Chinese community

People in Toronto are worried schools may be a breeding ground for coronavirus

Nobody in Toronto wants the Ontario Line above ground except for the government

Face masks are now a common sight in Toronto and people are getting nervous

N95 face masks are now completely sold out in Toronto after coronavirus fears grow

A second case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto and more are expected

The first case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto and here's what you need to know