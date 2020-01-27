City
coronavirus toronto

A second case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto and more are expected

Ontario public health officials have confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Toronto.

Early this morning, Ontario's chief medical officer Dr. David Williams revealed that the afflicted individual is the wife of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Canada.

The pair returned to Toronto on China Southern Airlines flight CZ31 from Guangzhou China on Wednesday, January 22. They travelled directly from Pearson Airport to their residence via a private vehicle.

Since arriving in Toronto, the woman has been in self-isolation.

Dr. Williams has reiterated that the risk to Canadians is low.

"We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during their self-isolation period," said Williams.

"Given the fact that she has been in self-isolation, the risk to Ontarians remains low."

Still, some individuals in Toronto are nervous while others are trying to find the humor in things.

Canadian officials have already put screening measures in place at three major airports to prevent more cases of coronavirus from entering the country in future.

The patients entered Canada before these screening processes were fully implemented.

Public health officials have previously stated they expect more cases of coronavirus to be confirmed in Toronto.

