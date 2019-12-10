This is why power went off at the Toronto Eaton Centre last night

Imagine you're in the thick of Christmas shopping at the notoriously busy Eaton Centre when suddenly the power goes out, and all that's left is the glow of the 108 foot red Christmas tree.

That's exactly what happened last while hundreds of people shopped in the mall, causing some confusion and a great photo opportunity.

Power outage in the Eaton Centre. I blame the tree lol. pic.twitter.com/tUFkm0FJcs — Bri Zelinsky (@brizelinsky) December 9, 2019

Toronto Hydro told CP24 that the mall was affected by larger outage that affected downtown Toronto in the early evening yesterday.

While most of the mall went dark, the huge Christmas tree in the centre of the mall stayed lit.

Power outage at the Eaton Centre. Tree must be on it’s own power circuit. pic.twitter.com/1gL63iUYiX — Jason Tsang (@jasontsang) December 9, 2019

Some found the the dark backdrop made the oversized tree look more magical.

Even more beautiful when there's a power outage at Eaton Centre. pic.twitter.com/7n1A694zfu — Keith Lam (晃太郎) (@baritonekeith) December 9, 2019

Others found the presence of the red tree a little creepy when all the lights went out. One Twitter user compared the vibe to the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

The power went out in a large portion of the eaton centre and this was all that was left on



It was suuuuper spooky and was giving me Stranger Things vibes? pic.twitter.com/Xg2l95dBOk — Gabby DaRienzo 🍰 (@gabdar) December 9, 2019

Stores that were affected by the outage closed their doors temporarily, according to one Twitter user.

Power outage at Eaton Centre. Stores shut their doors temporarily.



Online shopping it is! 💻 — Dᵢᵣₜₑₐ Cₕₐᵢ ☕ (@aintyourcuppa) December 9, 2019

Luckily, holiday shopping didn't stay interrupted for long, and the power was restored soon after the outage by Toronto Hydro.