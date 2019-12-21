City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway

The TTC is getting rid of collector booths in 20 subway stations next month

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The TTC is continuing to phase out its collector booths in line with a new transit model that it's rolling out fully next year.

Starting January 5, the booths at 20 stations will be shuttered — adding to a growing list of stations that already sit unmanned

The stations include major stops on all four lines, such as Bloor-Yonge, St. George, Sheppard-Yonge, High Park, and Bayview.

In the early stages of the transition, TTC personnel will still be available to verify payment types, accept cash and answer questions (they just won't be standing in a booth).

Collector booths at Toronto's remaining 45 subway stations will be closed later on, by the end of March 2020.

This news follows the commission's recent move to get rid of TTC tokens, tickets and passes, which it stopped selling at stations last month as it moves towards a full adoption of its new contactless Presto system.

It also comes during the same week that a fare increase and other changes were approved.

According to the TTC, the stations to be affected by the January 5 booth closure are, by line:

Line 1
  • Bloor-Yonge
  • Dupont
  • Glencairn
  • North York Centre
  • Rosedale
  • St Clair (Pleasant Boulevard entrance)
  • St George
  • Sheppard-Yonge (Hullmark Centre entrance)
  • Summerhill
Line 2
  • Chester
  • Christie
  • Donlands
  • Greenwood
  • High Park
  • Keele
  • Old Mill
Line 3
  • Ellesmere
  • McCowan
Line 4
  • Bayview
  • Bessarion
  • Leslie
Lead photo by

Chris Tyler

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

10 stories that broke the internet in Toronto this year

Wild video shows people breaking into Toronto house and stealing car

The TTC is getting rid of collector booths in 20 subway stations next month

10 ways to escape the cold in Toronto this winter

Chonky Toronto raccoons refuse to leave porch in hilarious video

These were the most popular baby names in Ontario this decade

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2019

Triple shooting on Hwy 401 in Toronto causes rush hour traffic jam