The TTC is getting rid of collector booths in 20 subway stations next month

The TTC is continuing to phase out its collector booths in line with a new transit model that it's rolling out fully next year.

Starting January 5, the booths at 20 stations will be shuttered — adding to a growing list of stations that already sit unmanned.

The stations include major stops on all four lines, such as Bloor-Yonge, St. George, Sheppard-Yonge, High Park, and Bayview.

In the early stages of the transition, TTC personnel will still be available to verify payment types, accept cash and answer questions (they just won't be standing in a booth).

The collector booths at 20 subway stations will close at the end of service on Jan 4, 2020. Starting Jan 5, collectors will be at the fare line to verify #TTC tickets, tokens, passes, cash and paper transfers as well as assist customers. Learn more: https://t.co/MTIGxnfflS pic.twitter.com/aJd1cPNBdw — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) December 18, 2019

Collector booths at Toronto's remaining 45 subway stations will be closed later on, by the end of March 2020.

This news follows the commission's recent move to get rid of TTC tokens, tickets and passes, which it stopped selling at stations last month as it moves towards a full adoption of its new contactless Presto system.

It also comes during the same week that a fare increase and other changes were approved.

If all collector booth operators will be removed in 2020 why do we need a fare hike, would you not be saving millions in wages or they all being given mops and buckets to clean these stations? @TTChelps #ttc #ttcsucks #doyourjob #ttcfail @cityoftoronto #Transit #SafetyFirst https://t.co/S1rQWUJ34J — TTC SUCKS (@TTCSUCKS_) December 16, 2019

According to the TTC, the stations to be affected by the January 5 booth closure are, by line:

Line 1

Bloor-Yonge

Dupont

Glencairn

North York Centre

Rosedale

St Clair (Pleasant Boulevard entrance)

St George

Sheppard-Yonge (Hullmark Centre entrance)

Summerhill

Line 2

Chester

Christie

Donlands

Greenwood

High Park

Keele

Old Mill

Line 3

Ellesmere

McCowan

Line 4