Toronto looks like a giant snowglobe right now and people are loving it

Oh, the weather outside is frightful... but sure is nice to look at from inside a heated building.

A fast-moving but fierce winter storm system has descended upon the City of Toronto, where as much as 10 cm of snow is expected to drop by Friday afternoon.

It's brutal out there for drivers, as Environment Canada forewarned. Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their morning commutes and to look out for slippery roads as snow accumulates on untreated surfaces.

For those who are safe and sound indoors, things are a lot cozier — and prettier to look at through the window.

Whether they have yet to leave home, are already at the office, or have nowhere to be this December morning, Torontonians who aren't currently in the midst of a hellish commute are enjoying the widespread snowglobe effect.

Pretty lights set up for the holiday season are adding to the charm.

It's like looking at a Christmas card, depending on where you're at in the city.

From St. Lawrence Market...

To Nathan Phillips Square...

To Union Station...

To Evergreen Brick Works...

To the Harbourfont....

And beyond...

It's a winter wonderland all across the GTA.

Pedestrians are dealing...

Some of them more successfully than others...

And many across Toronto are finding humour in the flash blanketing of pretty much everything in snow.

The streets do look a lot prettier when they're covered in a uniform casting of white.

As do parks...

Homes...

And even bikes (except for those who own them).

Outdoor enthusiasts aren't letting flurries deter them.

Nor are the dogs, of course.

Or cats, apparently.

If our feline friends can get on board with flurries falling from the sky, we humans should have no problem making the best of this seasonal weather as well.

Cheers!