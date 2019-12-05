City
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Winter weather warning issued for Toronto ahead of heavy snowfall

Report Inaccuracy

If there was ever a good day to plan on working from home, Friday would be... well, it would be one of those days. One of many, you can safely assume, over the next few months in Toronto.

Meteorologists are warning commuters of a "poorly timed clipper" tomorrow morning that "could have a significant impact on commute times in the GTA."

The system is expected to move into Southern Ontario overnight, according to the Weather Network's Dr. Doug Gillham, bringing with it up to 10 cm of wet snow.

"Most of this snow will fall in just a few hours between 5 and 9 a.m. and that could have a major impact on the commute as road crews may struggle to keep up amid heavy traffic and the quickly falling snow," said Gillham on Thursday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday should be milder, in terms of precipitation, with a high of 6 degrees and sunshine forecast for the latter day. 

toronto weather

A heavy band of snow is expected to hit Toronto overnight on Thursday, December 5, making road conditions less-than-ideal for the Friday morning commute. Image via Environment Canada.

Sadly, the warmth and calm won't stick around for long.

Gillham says that another "significant Colorado low," like the one that rocked us good last weekend, will hit early next week. By next Wednesday, a strong cold front will have brought things down all the way to a "feels like" temperature of - 11 C.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory on Thursday afternoon ahead of the impending clipper, warning that snow is expected to develop overnight, and that it will continue into Friday morning.

"Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are likely by the middle of the day," predicts the federal weather agency. "The morning commute may be impacted due to low visibility in heavy snow at times and snow accumulating on untreated surfaces."

Yay.

Lead photo by

Argen Elezi

