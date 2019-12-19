Toronto just recorded its coldest temperature of the season so far

If you've been walking around Toronto today, you will have noticed that it's dramatically colder than it was yesterday — or, apparently, than any day so far this season.

Snow flurries and some of the coldest air of the season so far are rounding out the last week of autumn in southern Ontario. #ONwx #ONsnow — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 19, 2019

The Weather Network has now said that today's frigid temperatures are the coldest recorded in the city since last winter, dropping down to - 17 C, or closer to - 25 C with windchill at Pearson in the early hours of this morning.

An extreme cold weather alert remains in effect for the city until further notice, and areas around Mississauga and westward can expect to see a lake-effect snow sweep tonight and tomorrow morning, which may effect the commute into Toronto tomorrow.

Thankfully, a previous winter weather travel alert and a snow squall warning for the city itself have been lifted.

City of Toronto: extreme cold warning issued ahead of expected temperatures of -20C with the windchill. Snow squall warning issued, with brief but intense snowfall expected.

Me at the office: pic.twitter.com/eUvDmBwqM4 — Octavia (@laviaocho) December 19, 2019

There is also a 30 per cent chance that downtown residents will wake up to some more of the white stuff thanks to overnight flurries. After today's intense snowfall, let's hope that's not the case.