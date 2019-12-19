City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather roads

Snow causing chaos on roads in and around Toronto

As promised by meteorologists, it's a nasty day for weather in and around Toronto. Pretty at times, sure, with all of the fluffy white snow — but nasty for commuters.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt took to Twitter this afternoon while on scene at a 20-car pileup just north of Toronto to warn motorists of dangerous road conditions "all across the GTA."

"We're dealing right now with a multi-vehicle pileup on highway 400, mostly in the northbound lanes… just South of Barrie," said Schmidt, who went on to explain that another collision had just taken place on the QEW when a motorist got out of their car and was hit by another vehicle.

"If you are involved in a collision, please keep your personal safety at top of mind," advises Schmidt.

"If you're not able to drive your vehicle, then stay in the protection of your vehicle, so you have a safety cage around you. Call 911 or *OPP to report your situation and what's going on."

Police are also asking drivers to put their full headlights on, to brush the snow from their vehicles before driving ,and to make way for sanders, salters and snow plows to do their jobs.

In areas where the snow hasn't yet been cleared, the driving situation is even harrier.

No major collisions have been reported in downtown Toronto yet today, but motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike are all bracing themselves ahead of the Thursday evening commute.

Snow squalls are still being reported in some parts of Southern Ontario as temperatures drop across the region, once again limiting visibility.

The harsh winter weather should ease up a bit starting Friday morning, making way for a decent weekend... unless Mother Nature decides otherwise.

Lead photo by

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt

