People can't believe how brutally cold it is in Toronto right now

Even though the snow came a bit early this year, Toronto has been fortunate enough to just about evade the freezing cold weather characteristic of Canadian winters — until last night.

Some snowfall early in the week was followed by an extreme cold weather alert that was put into effect yesterday "until further notice."

The #ExtremeColdWeatherAlert continues for Toronto today. Learn more about cold weather safety: https://t.co/cxOA1N3rAt — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 19, 2019

The City defines extreme cold weather as anything colder than -15 C, and/or -20 C with windchill.

Last night's temperatures dropped to around -23 C with windchill and -17 C without according to Environment Canada, and have only improved by a few degrees this morning — definitely not the best day to leave the house (or get ice cream), if you have the option to stay in.

Girl I’m packing my bags, it’s wayyy too cold in Toronto rn 😩😩 — Sumaiyaღ (@Sumaiya_Bee) December 19, 2019

Though us tough Torontonians should be used to the cold, it still somehow seems to take us by surprise every year, and gives us reason to complain.

Residents took to social media this morning to grumble about the shocking temps they woke up to.

Twas snowing good here yesterday.. and damn cold out this morning nay goin outside.. its -14 C out there laddy.. bbrrrrr, welcome to Toronto — Elijahfire (@WEBest11) December 19, 2019

The city's medical officer of health asks that everyone use common sense in the newly-frigid climate: bundle up, don't stay outside longer than necessary, keep dry, and check on loved ones and vulnerable populations such as those experiencing homelessness.

Toronto has taught me even hoes get cold — lilannie (@molapatola) December 19, 2019

Though it's safe to say that the season that makes us all question how and why we still live here is fully upon us, some are pointing out that we need to keep in mind the other parts of Canada that are having a far worse winter than we are right now.

Remember if you complain about the cold in Toronto today - it could be worse https://t.co/JGyNVm3znG — Michelle (@EamonnandJack) December 19, 2019

And if you need something to keep you going today as you squish yourself onto a smelly streetcar packed with puffy coat wearers or curse the weather under your breath while walking around the city's slippery sidewalks, just think of the fact that that this weekend is expected to be above zero — a far more mild reprieve.