A snow storm totally ravaged parts of southern Ontario last night

If you've already stepped outside today, then you know much of southern Ontario was hit some serious snow overnight and into this morning.

And though much the snow has begun to subside — at least in Toronto — travel and road conditions have been seriously affected by the snow squalls that rolled in throughout the region.

"Dangerous travel conditions and near zero visibility have been reported across southern Ontario as the lake-effect snow machine grinds into gear and threatens significant totals through Thursday morning," The Weather Network warned earlier today.

"Snow squall warnings and winter weather travel advisories are in effect for the typical snow belt regions, but quick bursts of snow may also impact areas across the Greater Toronto Area throughout the day Wednesday."

According to The Weather Network, areas including Huron-Perth, Barrie, and other parts of southwestern Ontario are now expected to be hit with as much as 30 cm of snow by Thursday morning.

"Streamers will also stretch into the GTA, Niagara, and toward London through the day, making for significant impacts to some of the country's busiest roads."

A pretty intense band of lake effect snow has made it all the way to Toronto from Lake Huron this morning. #onwx pic.twitter.com/YqbbGJoQPp — George Kourounis (@georgekourounis) December 18, 2019

Environment Canada also issued a winter weather travel advisory and a snow squall warning for the City of Toronto earlier this morning, though the snow quall portion has since ended.

Residents of southern Ontario took to social media this morning to post footage of the whiteout that began overnight, and the videos show an unrecognizably snowy result.

Visibility on some roads was dangerously reduced, with strong winds causing blowing snow to blind drivers

Meanwhile, video footage from the province's snow belt region proves exactly why it's earned that name.

And certain parts of southern Ontario looked like a festive winter wonderland early this morning.

And don't forget it's only December, folks, so we've got plenty more of this to look forward to before spring rolls around once again.