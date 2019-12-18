5 exciting brands opening in Toronto next year

A number of exciting brands are opening in Toronto next year, which isn't surprising, given the city has proven to be a pretty attractive hub for international businesses. If all goes according to plan, we should see an influx of American flapjacks, doughnuts from Vegas, and some massive hotel chains arriving in 2020.

Here's a roundup of exciting brands opening in Toronto next year.

This swanky Seattle-based chain is well on its way to opening its doors on Camden Street. According to the company, the lodging is projecting for Fall 2020, meaning out-of-towners galore and maybe a staycation or two for locals.

Our city will soon be flooded with piles and piles of flapjacks thanks to the incoming arrival of this huge American brand. They have plans to explode across the GTA with 15 new locations, with the first expected to open mid-2020.

It's no fully confirmed yet, but all signs point to the idea that America's version of Rec Room is actively looking for retail space in Toronto. If that schedule is on par with the openings in Miami, Phoenix, or Houston, we might be getting arcade games and tall boys by next year.

By next summer, Yorkville's Marriott Hotel will be transformed into this luxurious lodging replete with a massive fitness facility with weekly workouts, thanks to $40 million-worth of renovations which have been ongoing since July.

Tiny Tom who? Coming from the land of showgirls and one-armed bandits is this massive chain specializing in lil' donuts, slated to make its first foray into the GTA sometime next year with a store in Mississauga.