American bar chain Punch Bowl Social might open a Toronto location

Fun-loving young Toronto residents should be pleased to note that one of America's hottest "experiential" bar and restaurant brands has its sights set on Canada — beginning right here in the GTA.

Targeted squarely at millennials, Punch Bowl Social describes itself as a "dirty modern mash up of chandeliers, food for foodies, PBR tallboys, and craft beverages."

Think cocoa-dusted pork tacos with boozy punch and vintage arcade games, or maybe a round of bowling followed by karaoke and sriracha peanut fries.

Similar in size and concept to something like Dave & Busters or The Rec Room in Toronto, Punch Bowl Social can be defined as an entertainment complex — but one that's decidedly cooler with less of a family-friendly kind of vibe.

"We believe in brunch turning into a bowling party and bowling parties turning into all-you-can-sing karaoke," reads the Denver-based chain's corporate webstie.

"We believe in exploring evenings filled with shuffleboard and made-from-scratch chicken and waffles."

Founded in 2012, Punch Bowl Social Denver is known for drawing lineups around the block and has inspired 15 more locations across the U.S. in cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Portland, Salt Lake City and San Diego.

At least seven more locations are scheduled to open in 2020, with Miami, Phoenix, St. Louis, Houston and Pittsburgh all on the company's list of "coming soons."

Toronto has yet to appear on the company's official website, but a listing on The Behar Group's website for tenants seeking commercial space shows that Punch Bowl Social is actively looking for a place somewhere in The 6ix.

"Suggested size — 22,000-27,000 (min. 5,000 on ground) square feet," reads the commercial real estate firm's website under a listing for the tenant "Punch Bowl Social."

The region listed is "GTA," the goal is to open "immediately," and Punch Bowl Social's corporate logo appears prominently on the page.

Based on the locations of its U.S. restaurants, it seems likely that Punch Bowl Social will opt for a spot in Toronto's downtown core.

Menus seem pretty consitent across all of the chain's locations, with shareables like crab rangoon dip and cauliflower nachos, mains such as roasted poblano baked mac & cheese and five layer beef brisket chili, and a menu of "old man cans" for beers such as Lonestar, Coors Original and Miller High Life.

Entertainment amenities do vary based on location however: Austin and Cleveland, for instance, have mini-putt as well as bowling and private karoke.

Most locations seem to have the latter two features, as well as table games, a vintage arcade and plenty of hip decor. Some have photobooths and all have ping pong tables — which is something no city can ever have enough of, in my opinion.