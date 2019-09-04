Toronto is getting a W Hotel

Rumours of a W Hotel opening in Toronto have been circulating for years, but now we know it's finally happening.

Marriott International, Inc. just announced that they signed an agreement with Larco Hospitality to open a W Hotel in Toronto in the summer of 2020.

The luxury hotel will be located in a nine-story, 255-room property at 90 Bloor St. East in Yorkville, which currently serves as a regular Marriott hotel.

The building will undergo a $40 million design transformation — a process which began in July 2019.

The W currently has over 50 hotel locations worldwide, and they're known for marketing themselves toward millennials more than any other luxury hotel chain.

"We are applying a unique, vibrant sensibility to the upcoming W Toronto, one that has not been seen before in Toronto," Paul Cahill, Area Vice President of Eastern Canada for Marriott International, said in a press release.

“The exciting evolution of this property into Toronto’s first W hotel is consistent with the ongoing evolution of this Toronto neighbourhood whose vibrancy, sophistication, and density continues to grow," the release continues.

"This is a strategic location for the brand, and we foresee it welcoming international business and leisure travellers, but also becoming a destination for urban thrill-seekers.”

The W Toronto will come with a variety of food and beverage venues, and they'll be nothing like any old hotel restaurant — some of them will also encourage creative collaboration.

That's right, the W will have an indoor and outdoor lobby bar and lounge equipped with a DJ booth and recording studio for collaborating, broadcasting and recording podcasts.

It'll also have a specialty restaurant, a ninth floor rooftop restaurant which you'll be able to access from street level through a glass exterior elevator, as well as a unique coffee and cocktail bar.

W Toronto will also feature a 3,300 square foot fitness facility and 4,800 square feet of meeting space for social or corporate events.

"W Toronto will embody the brand's signature work hard, play hard philosophy, with FUEL-focused activities (fitness and wellness programming) including weekly workouts, healthy and delicious cuisine and amazing adventures powered by the W brand mantra of DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.," according to the press release.

The announcement of the W Toronto emphasizes Marriott's move toward more high-end projects in Canada, where the company has now opened seven luxury hotels, along with additional projects expected to be announced before the end of the year.