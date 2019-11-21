City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
ttc trespasser

Trespasser once again shuts down major TTC subway line

Just in time for the afternoon rush hour, a "trespasser at track level" halted service across the entire downtown portion of Toronto's most-travelled subway line.

TTC officials announced shortly after 3 p.m. that service was suspended between Union and Bloor-Yonge due to a trespasser on the tracks.

About 20 minutes later, the transit agency advised passengers on Twitter to avoid the problem by moving to the other side of the big "U," moving between Union and St. George Stations instead.

Customers at subway stations didn't all get the memo, however, as conflicting reports from personnel made confusion rain all over the busy commuter hub.

Annoyed and very cold, some passengers took their frustrations out on the TTC publicly, as Torontonians so often do.

"You're a joke," replied one to the commission's customer service account on Twitter.

"Leaving people stranded at several stations, in the rain," quipped another sarcastically. "Great job!"

Others are pointing out that this exact same thing happened just over a week ago — though the disruption isn't nearly as bad this time around, it seems.

Full service had resumed on Line 1 as of 3:30 p.m., according to the TTC, but delays still remain across the system on account of overcrowding and construction.

The TTC is currently reporting delays of up to 15 minutes on the Bloor-Danforth line due to "reduced speed for scheduled track work."

Lead photo by

Boris T

