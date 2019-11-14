Here's why last night's commute home on the TTC was a total mess

Toronto commuters did not have a happy hump day yesterday evening, as issues with the TTC led to stalled subways and packed station platforms.

Apparently, a "trespasser on the tracks" in the early afternoon and later mechanical and signal difficulties both led to serious delays on the Bloor-Danforth line, with trains stopped in tunnels for more than 15 minutes and people waiting to board for more than half an hour.

The issues impacted the Yonge-University line as well, with trains passing right through Bloor-Yonge station because it was too crowded.

I live in a public transit dystopia. Been waiting to get ON a subway for a half hour... #TTC #saveme pic.twitter.com/zxAf53NXTx — Perry King (@kngprry) November 13, 2019

Transitgoers complained of subway cars so overpacked that they had to wait for multiple at-capacity trains to pass before attempting to squeeze themselves on.

Trains were also taken out of service at St. George station and redirected to go in the opposite direction, and the information provided by the commission was generally confusing.

It's cute when they take a packed train out of service and say we can take the next one; like that one isn't going to be packed also.#ttc #ttcfail #christie pic.twitter.com/LH6XcT01fg — Kelly Knights (@marmalade) November 13, 2019

Rider safety was a concern, with multiple residents saying on social media that the crowding made things dangerous.

"People were literally next to the ledge," one commuter said on Reddit. "I had to yell at people to keep moving back because there was nowhere to go."

This was the back up for line 2 at St George tonight. Dangerous. https://t.co/W82iRcOaXV pic.twitter.com/DaDO23BHMV — Mike Layton (@m_layton) November 14, 2019

People were even apparently having panic attacks and had to be escorted out by TTC personnel, and things were made worse by the snowy weather, which meant everyone was layered up with bulky outerwear.

All-in-all, another pain-in-the-behind trek home in Toronto. If only there had been a bit of weird entertainment the TTC is notorious for.