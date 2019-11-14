City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc closure subway delay

Here's why last night's commute home on the TTC was a total mess

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto commuters did not have a happy hump day yesterday evening, as issues with the TTC led to stalled subways and packed station platforms.

Apparently, a "trespasser on the tracks" in the early afternoon and later mechanical and signal difficulties both led to serious delays on the Bloor-Danforth line, with trains stopped in tunnels for more than 15 minutes and people waiting to board for more than half an hour.

The issues impacted the Yonge-University line as well, with trains passing right through Bloor-Yonge station because it was too crowded.

Transitgoers complained of subway cars so overpacked that they had to wait for multiple at-capacity trains to pass before attempting to squeeze themselves on.

Trains were also taken out of service at St. George station and redirected to go in the opposite direction, and the information provided by the commission was generally confusing.

Rider safety was a concern, with multiple residents saying on social media that the crowding made things dangerous.

"People were literally next to the ledge," one commuter said on Reddit. "I had to yell at people to keep moving back because there was nowhere to go."

People were even apparently having panic attacks and had to be escorted out by TTC personnel, and things were made worse by the snowy weather, which meant everyone was layered up with bulky outerwear.

All-in-all, another pain-in-the-behind trek home in Toronto. If only there had been a bit of weird entertainment the TTC is notorious for.

Lead photo by

crispyfeta

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Car catches fire after stunt driving in Mississauga parking lot

Here's why last night's commute home on the TTC was a total mess

A lot of TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Toronto just shattered a 33-year-old cold temperature record

Toronto just issued its first extreme cold weather alert of the season

City of Toronto promotes skin cream in strange bus shelter ads

It's going to feel like -20 C in Toronto tonight

There's now a sex doll brothel in Mississauga