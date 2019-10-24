The TTC subway was a total mess this morning because of fire

What is a regular commute in Toronto without some kind of TTC issue to curse your day before it even begins?

This morning, it was the Scarborough line that was affected by a potential fire.

UPDATE: Line 3 Scarborough: Fire investigation continues, efforts are underway to restore service as soon as possible. Shuttle buses operating from Kennedy to McCowan Stations. https://t.co/AkhLTStYDs — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 24, 2019

The delay started just before 9 a.m. — peak time for 9-to-5ers trying to get to work.

The subway line was closed and shuttle busses were dispatched between Kennedy and McCowan stations, though apparently not as quickly or as frequently as needed.

35 min and counting where are the buses???? — 望月さわ子 (@sawamonchi) October 24, 2019

Frustrated residents were waiting at stations for more than half an hour, and when the shuttle busses finally arrived, some of them were apparently too packed to board.

When it happens at Yonge and Eglinton, they send 90. When it happens at Scarborough Town Centre, they send 1. The difference? Yonge and Eglinton isn't in Scarborough.#TTCSufferersInSolidarity — Extreme Canjoos (@MethodlessMan) October 24, 2019

There were also complaints that the TTC's response time to fix the problem seemed much slower than it is known to be when delays happen in other parts of the city.

And some TTC-goers saw this morning's chaos as a symptom of larger troubles with the area's transit plan.

The #ScarbTO RT is out of service during rush hour & now all of these ppl are late bc politicians decided not to replace the #SRT w/ an LRT & instead build a subway that won't be ready until 2029 (at the earliest). Unbelievable. #Scarborough #TTC #TOpoli #EglintonEastLRT pic.twitter.com/3U76CDCNo1 — Jamaal Myers (@JamaalMyers5) October 24, 2019

Two hours later, service on line 3 was finally back up and running. (And the rain from earlier in the morning had cleared up, too.)

Thank goodness tomorrow is Friday, right?