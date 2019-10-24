City
Becky Robertson
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc line 3

The TTC subway was a total mess this morning because of fire

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

What is a regular commute in Toronto without some kind of TTC issue to curse your day before it even begins?

This morning, it was the Scarborough line that was affected by a potential fire.

The delay started just before 9 a.m. — peak time for 9-to-5ers trying to get to work. 

The subway line was closed and shuttle busses were dispatched between Kennedy and McCowan stations, though apparently not as quickly or as frequently as needed.

Frustrated residents were waiting at stations for more than half an hour, and when the shuttle busses finally arrived, some of them were apparently too packed to board.

There were also complaints that the TTC's response time to fix the problem seemed much slower than it is known to be when delays happen in other parts of the city.

And some TTC-goers saw this morning's chaos as a symptom of larger troubles with the area's transit plan.

Two hours later, service on line 3 was finally back up and running. (And the rain from earlier in the morning had cleared up, too.)

Thank goodness tomorrow is Friday, right?

Lead photo by

Jamaal Myers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

You can tour a Canadian Navy ship in Toronto this weekend

The TTC subway was a total mess this morning because of fire

So many TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

TTC ending sales of tickets and tokens at all subway stations

Toronto's most spectacular sunset of the year happens this weekend

The top 10 coworking and shared office space in Toronto's Financial District

This is what the new LRT in Brampton and Mississauga will look like

Video shows Toronto driver smashing right into a streetcar during rush hour