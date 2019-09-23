The TTC was a total mess in downtown Toronto this morning

It only takes one, traffic-clogging road incident to completely screw up Toronto's streetcar system at rush hour.

This morning there were two, both inconveniently taking place as commuters scurried to work for a brand new week.

The streetcar had to divert because of an accident then couldn’t move for 15 minutes because of a school bus blocking the tracks and I’m half an hour late :) TTC really is the better way :) https://t.co/t9EEoQDD7L — michelle (@mcsheldon) September 23, 2019

First off came a collision at King and Bathurst Streets, forcing the popular 504 King streetcar to detour via Spadina, Queen and Shaw.

Service on the 511 Bathurst streetcar was shut down completely as a result of the collision, which involved a westbound King streetcar and a black sedan.

Exhibit 416 how Toronto drivers are the worst: One dude at Bathurst and King doesn't know how to stay in his lane, gets hit by a streetcar and blocks 6 streetcars (hundreds of commuters) from moving. pic.twitter.com/mhm13CURKb — Corey Shefman (@coreyshefman) September 23, 2019

Not even 20 minutes after the first incident was reported, the TTC announced that the 501 Queen streetcar was also being forced to detour "due to a school bus blocking the tracks."

Shuttle buses were sent out to help, but not before many streetcar riders found themselves late for work.

is there a reason you wouldn’t put shuttle busses on to cover strahan to spadina? hundreds of cranky commuters waiting around with no clue what’s going on — j-v (@jonathan_____V) September 23, 2019

Regular service on both the 504 King and 511 Bathurst lines resumed shortly before 9 a.m. thanks to the quick efforts of emergency crews.

It wasn't until around 10:30 a.m., however, that the Queen car could move westbound from Spadina.

Fortunately, all three streetcar lines are up and running as of 11 a.m.

Were a lot of people late? Maybe — but that's not unusual for a Monday. The struggle is real for commuters in Toronto, and for those operating the TTC.