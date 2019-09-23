City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
The TTC was a total mess in downtown Toronto this morning

It only takes one, traffic-clogging road incident to completely screw up Toronto's streetcar system at rush hour.

This morning there were two, both inconveniently taking place as commuters scurried to work for a brand new week.

First off came a collision at King and Bathurst Streets, forcing the popular 504 King streetcar to detour via Spadina, Queen and Shaw.

Service on the 511 Bathurst streetcar was shut down completely as a result of the collision, which involved a westbound King streetcar and a black sedan.

Not even 20 minutes after the first incident was reported, the TTC announced that the 501 Queen streetcar was also being forced to detour "due to a school bus blocking the tracks."

Shuttle buses were sent out to help, but not before many streetcar riders found themselves late for work.

Regular service on both the 504 King and 511 Bathurst lines resumed shortly before 9 a.m. thanks to the quick efforts of emergency crews.

It wasn't until around 10:30 a.m., however, that the Queen car could move westbound from Spadina.

Fortunately, all three streetcar lines are up and running as of 11 a.m.

Were a lot of people late? Maybe — but that's not unusual for a Monday. The struggle is real for commuters in Toronto, and for those operating the TTC.

Lead photo by

Christopher Berry

