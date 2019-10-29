This is what Toronto looked like while covered in fog this morning
If you looked out your window in Toronto this morning and saw, well, nothing, that's because the city was covered in fog.
Much of the city's skyline was practically invisible this morning as thick fog made it hard to see the buildings and streets of Toronto.
The intensity of the fog has now subsided, and today's weather forecast predicts a beautiful and warm day in the 6ix — one of the last of the season.
But before you go out and soak up the sun, here's a look at some of the majestic photos Toronto residents posted of the intense fog that covered the city this morning.
Fog city. #fog #toronto pic.twitter.com/jmoMJMqCLs— Orest Vesna 🐶🌿🐾 (@OrestV2) October 29, 2019
Many posted photos of the view from their window, and they prove just how hard it was to see anything this morning.
View from my office of Toronto fog this morning pic.twitter.com/F0vU6EARbw— Chad Finkelstein (@ChadFinkelstein) October 29, 2019
Others posted photos of other areas like parks and fields.
Morning Fog in Toronto #fog pic.twitter.com/gJaTe1UAZR— Alla (@alla7) October 29, 2019
And some are saying the fog made everything look pretty creepy just in time for Halloween.
It looks like Mother Nature is getting into the Halloween 🎃spirit! #foggymorning #torontofog #octobergolf pic.twitter.com/JWmF1UPosB— Lambton Golf (@lambtongcc) October 29, 2019
Someone even posted a video of morning commuters driving through the fog, warning everyone to stay safe despite limited visibility on the roads.
Stay safe in the fog Toronto! #toronto pic.twitter.com/L7m4xk8dhx— Evan Carmichael #Believe (@EvanCarmichael) October 29, 2019
Another social media user posted a photo of the fog from an airplane, and it proves just how intense this morning's conditions truly were.
Bitta fog on the go in Toronto this morning, nice view of some of the downtown core / CN tower poking out of the top pic.twitter.com/gwF8at2pm6— Justin Boudreau (@Isotachtics) October 29, 2019
But while thick fog made Toronto look like a scene from a Halloween movie early this morning, the clouds have thankfully cleared to make way for the sun.
