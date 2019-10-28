City
It's expected to feel like 19 C in Toronto tomorrow

If the volatile weather in Toronto has you confused about what season it really is, you're probably not alone. 

October has been quite the roller coaster of a month in terms of weather, which is likely only a teaser of what we're about to get in the upcoming winter. 

Still, we have to enjoy the last of the nice weather while it's here. And tomorrow is the perfect day to do just that. 

According to Environment Canada, tomorrow's high will reach a beautiful 18 C. 

And according to the Weather Network, it'll feel like 19 C with the humidex. 

Not only will the temperature itself be reminiscent of summer, but the sun is predicted to be out for most of the day too. 

Environment Canada forecast

So enjoy the sun and heat while you can, Toronto, because it won't last for much longer. 

The rest of the week is looking much cooler with highs sitting between 7 C and 9 C. 

And sadly, there's a good chance it could rain every single day from Wednesday to Sunday. 

But thankfully, the original prediction of Toronto getting its first snowfall on October 31 has since changed to rain.

So while winter may be fast approaching, you still have time to get out there and enjoy the very last of the summer season.

