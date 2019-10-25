It's going to feel like -1 C in Toronto tonight

If you were disappointed by yesterday's news that it was supposed to reach a low of 1 C in Toronto tonight, then brace yourself, because it gets worse.

Environment Canada was originally predicting a low of 1 C for Friday, October 25 but that has since changed to 0 C.

On top of that, according to The Weather Network, it'll actually feel like a frigid -1 C overnight and into Saturday morning.

Thankfully, Saturday will warm up to a comfortable 11 C and sunny, and Saturday night will see a low of 10 C ⁠— but with periods of rain.

So if you're still trying to decide which night to stay home and which night to head out on the town, your choices are basically a freezing Friday or a rainy Saturday.

Luckily, the rest of the week won't be too bad — that is, until Thursday.

Highs for the early part of next week are predicted to sit between 9 C and 12 C. But while tonight may be our first real taste of winter in Toronto, it could very likely be followed by our first snowfall of the season on Halloween next week.

Environment Canada is currently calling for a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain on Thurs, October 31.

Happy winter, Toronto!