Temperature in Toronto expected to hit a low of 1 C tomorrow night

If you're planning to head out for a late night this coming Friday, you'd be wise to bring a parka with you. 

And when I say a parka, I mean a full-out, puffy, sweat-inducing winter coat because Toronto's expected to be a frigid 1 C late tomorrow night.

According to Environment Canada, the high for tomorrow is a pleasant 12 C with a mix of sun and cloud. 

But once the sun goes down, the cold will set in.

Environment Canada forecast

Thankfully, Friday night will be the closest we get to below freezing for a while, as the lows for the rest of the weekend and early next week are expected to hover around 5 C or above. 

The high for Saturday is a comfortable 11 C, while Sunday will see a high of 14 C with periods of rain. 

So if you're still trying to decide what to do this weekend, staying home Friday night might not be such a bad idea. 

George Hornaday

