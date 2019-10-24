Temperature in Toronto expected to hit a low of 1 C tomorrow night

If you're planning to head out for a late night this coming Friday, you'd be wise to bring a parka with you.

And when I say a parka, I mean a full-out, puffy, sweat-inducing winter coat because Toronto's expected to be a frigid 1 C late tomorrow night.

According to Environment Canada, the high for tomorrow is a pleasant 12 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

But once the sun goes down, the cold will set in.

Thankfully, Friday night will be the closest we get to below freezing for a while, as the lows for the rest of the weekend and early next week are expected to hover around 5 C or above.

The high for Saturday is a comfortable 11 C, while Sunday will see a high of 14 C with periods of rain.

So if you're still trying to decide what to do this weekend, staying home Friday night might not be such a bad idea.