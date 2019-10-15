Toronto is closing part of the Gardiner Expressway until next summer

If your morning commute hasn't already been affected by the numerous Gardiner Expressway closures, count yourself lucky. But unfortunately, another significant and lengthy closure is here for the long hall.

As of yesterday morning, the Gardiner Expressway has been reduced to two lanes in each direction from York St. to the Don Valley Parkway as construction fully replaces the north half of the concrete deck and steel girders between Jarvis and Cherry Streets, according to the City of Toronto.

The work began at 5 a.m. on October 14 and is expected to continue until mid-2020.

#TrafficAlertTO – Gardiner reduced to 2 lanes each direction from DVP to York St as crews renew the concrete deck btw Jarvis & Cherry St. Watch this video to learn more about the City's work to renew this stretch of the Gardiner. https://t.co/jKkvOx9jf0https://t.co/nvqpoHKAx5 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) October 15, 2019

The closure is part of the Jarvis Street to Cherry Street Rehabilitation, which is part of the larger Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Strategy.

Because of the construction, the speed limit on the expressway has been reduced to 70 km/h in the work zone, but the City is encouraging drivers to drive even slower at 60 km/h.

In addition to the lane closures, there will also be closures on the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Blvd. East during off-peak hours, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There may also be instances in the off-peak hours where traffic will be paused for 15 minutes so crews can safely remove and replace sections of the expressway.

While the City is saying the majority of the most disruptive work should be completed by 11 p.m., in some instances, disruptive work will be performed overnight for the safety of crews and the travelling public.

In order to enhance traffic flow on nearby routes and to help mitigate traffic congestion, traffic-signal timing changes will be made, according to the City.

They're also warning that, when sections of the expressway are removed, slurry water (a grey watery substance that is a by-product of cutting concrete) will fall onto Lake Shore Blvd. throughout the deck removal and lanes will be reduced where the water is anticipated to fall.

Throughout construction, the City is advising drivers to plan ahead and consider alternate routes such as the southbound Don Valley Parkway to the Richmond St. exit.