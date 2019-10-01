A Gardiner Expressway off-ramp is closing until next spring

If your regular commute includes the Gardiner Expressway westbound Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp, you'd be wise to start planning an alternate route.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Fri, October 4, the off-ramp will be completely closed for replacement until the spring of 2020, according to the city of Toronto.

#TrafficAlertTO Friday night at midnight until next spring, the westbound Gardiner Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp will be fully closed for replacement as part of the City's work to renew the Gardiner btw Jarvis & Cherry St. Plan ahead & learn more: https://t.co/joljFFlzMj pic.twitter.com/PNqqA60Fly — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) October 1, 2019

The closure is part of the Jarvis Street to Cherry Street Rehabilitation, which is part of the larger Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Strategy.

The strategy is in place to "rehabilitate and keep the entire Expressway in a safe and operable condition, now and in the future," according to the city.

In addition the the off-ramp closure, the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes from the DVP to just west of the Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp from 10 p.m. on Fri, October 4 to 5 a.m. on Sat, October 5.

The majority of the most disruptive work on the off-ramp will be completed before 11 p.m., but the city says some disruptive work may take place overnight for the safety of crews and commuters.

The city is advising drivers to make travel plans in advance, be patient on the roads and consider alternate routes or public transit.

Routes such as the westbound Gardiner Expressway Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp or the southbound Don Valley Parkway to the Richmond St. exit are some alternate routes to consider once the off-ramp closes on Friday.