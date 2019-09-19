Toronto has had enough of the traffic nightmare in the city

Toronto's streets are a nightmare for a multitude of reasons.

Construction is everywhere, collisions are constant, road rage incidents are frequent and most of all ⁠— traffic seems to be worsening daily.

And while Toronto's sheer size and density mean congestion at rush hour is pretty inevitable, lately it seems like every hour is rush hour in this city.

Commutes are taking longer than ever, and Toronto is absolutely fed up.

It took 3hrs (7-10am) drive to T.O. from Niagara, it use to be on a good day 1hr. — olga 🇨🇦🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@okourgiantakis) September 19, 2019

It seems traffic jams are a reality at literally all hours of the day, including the middle of the night.

Standstill traffic at 12:30 am....Gotta love Toronto & it’s highway construction 😑 — Alexia Nicole (@AlexxiaaNicole) September 19, 2019

Many are wondering about the cause of the increase in congestion, and they're wondering what, if anything, is being done to combat it.

Traffic is absolutley insane in Toronto. I literally live 30 mins from work and with #TTC not being reliable buses always breaking down & traffic. My commute takes 3x longer. @JohnTory what is council doing? Do i need to leave at 730 to be at work for 9 am. 1/2 tweet — chelle (@chelleatlarge) September 19, 2019

Some are also pointing out the increasing use of ride-sharing apps as one of the reasons for more cars on the road, though others are citing the unreliability of the TTC as the reason commuters are using the apps more.

And people using Uber is going to cause more traffic congestion leading to even more delayed buses. Its a downward spiral. — Jackie Chan (@jackiechan5111) September 18, 2019

And of course construction all over the city, including on the Gardiner Expressway, is making things worse. But many are confident that when winter comes around, the snow will have just as much of an impact.

If it’s not construction, it’s snow 😣 I hate toronto traffic — JusInit (@JusInit) September 18, 2019

The city of Toronto does actually have a plan in place to handle the traffic problem, but it doesn't quite seem to be working.

The 2016-2020 Congestion Management Plan's aim "is to better manage congestion (e.g. reduce delays, reduce the number of stops, etc.) and improve safety through innovation and technology that will maximize the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of the road network for all users while reducing the impacts on the environment."

But the plan is old, with its original version released in 2014. And though it was edited for the 2016-2020 period, it seems Toronto thinks it's time for another update.

Earlier this summer, Mayor John Tory also announced the city is working with the province to get the necessary approvals to have traffic agents deployed on the city's streets.

"We have seen the success that traffic agents bring to streets in other cities, but also here in Toronto. The program was successfully piloted in 2016 resulting in a 90 per cent reduction in blocked intersections during the pilot period," he said.

He added the goal is to receive the approvals and implement this plan by the end of the year, so let's hope Toronto sees a new congestion solution by the end 0f 2019.