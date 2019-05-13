Toronto roads are going to be a construction nightmare this summer

Construction season in Toronto has officially started, and it looks like this summer is going to be brutal.

Mayor John Tory announced today that the City has committed more than $1 billion to fixing a slew of roads, bridges, highways, sewers, and watermains this summer, making it the biggest investment Toronto has made in construction, ever.

This morning, we launched Toronto's busiest construction season ever with more than $1 billion in work planned for roads, bridges, expressways, sewers, and watermains. This is the largest investment into a City of Toronto construction season yet. pic.twitter.com/zZIHdh3Eqy — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 13, 2019

Of that big budget, $590 million will go to longtime transportation projects like the rehabilitation of the Gardiner Expressway, road safety initiative Vision Zero, and expanding the cycling network around the city.

While amazing from an infrastructure perspective, it means that travelling around every corner of town is likely going to resemble a hot, steaming hellscape.

A whopping 600 roads (or more) are going to be under construction this summer, equalling up to 140 kilometres in road paving, and about 200 kilometres in underground work.

I understand and do sympathize with residents and the travelling public who may be affected by the construction & while it will definitely be a busier summer on Toronto’s roads, you can see this work as the city's direct investment into building a better Toronto. pic.twitter.com/4oI7VEZgpJ — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 13, 2019

That includes construction on some very important roads like Bloor West, with a watermain replacement, road resurfacing and bike lane construction slated between Bathurst and Spadina.

The same goes for Richmond Street between York and Bathurst, an intersection of Jarvis Street, and four different bridges spanning over the DVP, including the Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive bridges.

Sixty-three of those projects will operate on extended work hours in an attempt to get them finished faster.

What is the logic behind closing the DVP on a weekend when the Jay's are playing at home? In the mean time, the City is advising everyone to check Toronto's online road restrictions map to keep abreast of road closures. — Rob Matic (@matic_rob) May 13, 2019

That's not to say that construction isn't already rampant in Toronto: Dundas and the Chinatown area has been plagued with road fixes for months, and it doesn't look like it's easing up any time soon; the same goes for Wellington.

But there's more to come—so drivers, get ready. Here are just a few of the major construction projects slated to take over the city this year: