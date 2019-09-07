Major Toronto intersection shutting down for two months

Heads up for those of you who frequent the intersection of Queen St. East, Eastern Ave., and Kingston Rd.: it's about to be entirely closed off to vehicles for two months.

The city released a construction notice about three weeks ago announcing the intersection would be closed as of September 7, but the date has now changed to September 9.

The notice states the streetcar tracks and overhead streetcar infrastructure will be replaced at the intersection and in the TTC Woodbine Loop.

#TrafficAlertTO Sat, Sept 7 – early Nov, Queen St E, Eastern Ave & Kingston Rd intersection will be fully closed for TTC track replacement & other road improvements. Mostly 24/7 work to complete construction as quickly as possible. https://t.co/iiFCFZA3BG pic.twitter.com/zqinR2BORm — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 5, 2019

The work includes removing and replacing the entire TTC streetcar overhead wire infrastructure and track in the intersection, reconstructing the existing eastbound streetcar platform on the west side of the intersection, reconstructing the existing roadway median on the east side of the intersection and road resurfacing and sidewalk improvements.

While the work is underway, Queen St. East will be closed to traffic, but local access will remain available.

Kingston Rd. will also be closed at Woodbine Ave., and Eastern Ave. will be closed at Coxwell Ave. — but local access will be available for both.

"Some one-way side streets will be altered to two-way directions for improved local access," according to the city.

Some TTC routes will be diverted during the construction period, so be sure to check the construction notice for details.

While the intersection is expected to reopen in mid-November, nightly work is set to continue until the end of December.