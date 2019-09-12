People keep watching porn on the TTC

Riding the bus can be a boring, I get it. We all need ways to distract ourselves from the passage of time and space.

Some people play games on their phones, or read books or listen to podcasts. Others use their commuting time to answer work emails.

Others still participate in more unique activities, like clipping their toenails or eating boiled cabbage out of a plastic bag. Nobody likes those people.

And then there are the adult entertainment aficionados — so excited (though hopefully not too excited) by X-rated content that they can't even wait to get home before checking out what's hot on Pornhub.

Hey @TTChelps perhaps we can have an ad campaign about not watching porn on your phone on the #ttc? You wouldnt think it was necessary, yet... 😱 — Les MacLeod (@LesterBPerson) June 17, 2019

They're rare, but public transit porn watchers do exist, and in quantities too high to be ignored.

Toronto comedian Matt Folliott recently stumbled upon one such person with a laptop on the platform of St. Andrew subway station.

WARNING: The tweet below contains graphic pornographic content.

No one: How was your subway ride?



Me: pic.twitter.com/zmAUTI96tC — Matt Folliott (@mattfolliott) September 8, 2019

Folliot's followers were quick to make "red rocket" and "Coxwell station" jokes about the situation. I mean, it is funny, in an embarassing kind of way.

The video has also sparked a larger conversation, however, about how many TTC riders have witnessed someone else watching porn on their own commutes.

"Meh, I saw girls looking at d*ck picks on the train," commented one person in a Reddit thread linking to Folliot's tweet. "After that event this isn't surprising to me."

This man is full out watching Porn on the TTC 😒 — HOT GIRL BESS 🌻 (@kingbessanie) November 16, 2018

"Be thankful he's not whacking off in public," noted another commenter in the Reddit thread, to which someone else replied "if they were whacking off, at least you could report them to TTC."

Crass as you might find the previous sentence, it's true. Willingly committing "an indecent act in a public place in the presence of one or more persons" is considered a criminal offence in Canada.

Watching porn in public, on the other hand... well, it's technically okay, so long as you're not disturbing others.

Guy sitting beside me is looking at porn on our commute. #gross #ttc pic.twitter.com/UrvoawiVo3 — Marjorie Malpass (@MsMalpass) July 20, 2017

"What people watch on their personal devices is their business," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green when asked about this type of behaviour.

"We would, however, trust people to exercise some discretion when watching material of a mature nature, including graphic nudity or violence, on public transit," he continued.

"The back of a bus should not be confused with the back row of the old Metro Theatre."

F#Toronto #porn #ttc A guy sat next to me on the subway today & started watching porn on his laptop. The sound was on. He had no idea! The entire car heard him. When he realized, he packed up & ran off Lesson: when watching open in public, turn off sound! — Viktoria Jovanovic (@vjkrstic) October 25, 2018

Someone discreetly watching an adult video on their iPhone is one thing, but someone aggressively trying to Airdrop X-rated content or show something explicit to another passenger could be considered harassment.

The TTC's head of customer service, Sue Motahedin, said the following to a woman who complained of recieving Airdrop requests for violent pornography while riding the subway last fall:

"This is gross and a good time to remind everyone about the Safe TTC app. Let us know when garbage like this happens to you on the TTC."