markham shooting

There was a deadly shooting outside a noodle restaurant in Markham last night

Police near Toronto are investigating after two people were shot — one of them fatally — at a strip mall in Markham on Thursday night.

The double shooting is thought to have taken place in or around the recently-opened Markham location of the popular Chinese noodle chain Hey Noodles on Highway 7, just east of McCowan Road.

York Regional Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Once there, officers found two adult victims in front of the restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police have yet to release any further information about the victims or suspects, but are appealing to the public for help in identifying what went down in Markham last night.

"It is still very early in the investigation and we really don’t have any information on identity, so we are not releasing the information on gender yet because we haven't notified next of kin, " said Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby to CP24 at the strip mall in question.

"If anyone has any information in regards to what took place we are asking them to call our police service or Crime Stoppers," said Busby, noting that police are hoping to obtain dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, according to police, with more information expected to be revealed later today.

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

