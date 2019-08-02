There was a deadly shooting outside a noodle restaurant in Markham last night

Police near Toronto are investigating after two people were shot — one of them fatally — at a strip mall in Markham on Thursday night.

The double shooting is thought to have taken place in or around the recently-opened Markham location of the popular Chinese noodle chain Hey Noodles on Highway 7, just east of McCowan Road.

11:15 PM: Two people shot outside Hey Noodles on Hwy 7 east of McCowan Rd in #Markham. One victim pronounced dead on scene, second was transported to trauma centre w/ multiple wounds. Police say there were multiple witnesses inside the restaurant at the time. pic.twitter.com/vGS2NQ9YxE — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyCohnTV) August 2, 2019

York Regional Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Once there, officers found two adult victims in front of the restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Double shooting outside noodle restaurant on Hwy 7 near McCowan rd in Markham leaves man dead/woman in hospital. Gunman may have fled on motorcycle. York Regional Police asking anyone in area at time with dashcam video to contact them. pic.twitter.com/tKhs1Laa6z — carl hanstke (@carl680) August 2, 2019

Police have yet to release any further information about the victims or suspects, but are appealing to the public for help in identifying what went down in Markham last night.

"It is still very early in the investigation and we really don’t have any information on identity, so we are not releasing the information on gender yet because we haven't notified next of kin, " said Staff Sgt. Aaron Busby to CP24 at the strip mall in question.

.@YRP Homicide Unit investigating a double shooting at a plaza on Highway 7 east of McCowan Road in #Markham. One victim pronounced dead on scene, second victim transported to @Sunnybrook Hospital by @YorkParamedics. pic.twitter.com/l42VRts5TO — DR (@Media371) August 2, 2019

"If anyone has any information in regards to what took place we are asking them to call our police service or Crime Stoppers," said Busby, noting that police are hoping to obtain dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, according to police, with more information expected to be revealed later today.