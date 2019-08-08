City
hanlans point

Ferry service to Hanlan's Point is returning to its regular schedule

We may be well into the month of August, but it's never too late for the ferry to Hanlan's Point Beach to resume its regular schedule.

Mayor John Tory announced this morning that the regular ferry schedule to Toronto's only nude beach will resume Saturday. 

The the beach itself has been badly hit by rising water levels this summer. 

Many of the Toronto Islands have endured intense flooding, and it hasn't been easy to get out there this summer. 

Some are concerned that despite the regular ferry schedule, flooding will continue to impede the beach's conditions. 

Still, we can only hope this means Toronto will be able to enjoy the ferry and beach for the final month of the summer. 

Ron Quitoriano

