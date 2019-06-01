City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beaches toronto

Beach season has been delayed in Toronto due to flooding

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bad news: it looks like Beach Season will have to wait this year. 

Today was supposed to be the official date for being able to swim at beaches across the city, but thanks to flooding, only five out of 11 Toronto's swimmable beaches are open. 

It'll be at least another two weeks until the rest do the same, thanks to the fact Lake Ontario's water levels are currently at the highest in history.

City spokesperson Brad Ross told CBC Radio's Metro Morning yesterday that we won't be able to take a dip at most beaches in Toronto until mid-June, at least. 

You are, however, able to lounge on the sand, but swimming will come at your own risk since there likely won't be any life guards on duty. 

The Islands' beaches are definitely a no-go right now: though you can still vist the main lands, you can't even take a ferry to Hanlan's Point since much of the main road is still under water. 

According to the City site, Marie Curtis, Sunnyside, and Rouge Beach (which is fully flooded) are also off-limits for swimming.

Bluffer's, Cherry, Kew-Balmy and Woodbine are the only handful that are fully open today, but given this very weird weather, and the fact that water levels are peaking this weekend, most of us probably aren't really in the mood anyway. 

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

June Callwood Park is Toronto's most unusual public space

Beach season has been delayed in Toronto due to flooding

DVP and Gardiner Expressway to close down in Toronto this weekend

Lake Ontario reaches highest water level in history

Eglinton Avenue East was just ranked the worst road in Ontario

Driver smashes into at least 12 Toronto storefronts during late-night rampage

Toronto's most famous queer nightclub is closing after 20 years

Air Canada computer outage delays hundreds of travellers in Toronto