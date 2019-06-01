Beach season has been delayed in Toronto due to flooding

Bad news: it looks like Beach Season will have to wait this year.

Today was supposed to be the official date for being able to swim at beaches across the city, but thanks to flooding, only five out of 11 Toronto's swimmable beaches are open.

It'll be at least another two weeks until the rest do the same, thanks to the fact Lake Ontario's water levels are currently at the highest in history.

Five of the City's swimming beaches, including Centre Island, will open tomorrow. Lifeguards will supervise swim zones at the open beaches from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Check https://t.co/prrXTDVsPW for locations, updates and swimming information. pic.twitter.com/nfr1Kqp54d — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 31, 2019

City spokesperson Brad Ross told CBC Radio's Metro Morning yesterday that we won't be able to take a dip at most beaches in Toronto until mid-June, at least.

You are, however, able to lounge on the sand, but swimming will come at your own risk since there likely won't be any life guards on duty.

Islands Flooding Update – Lake Ontario is at its highest recorded level in history and is expected to continue to rise slowly for several more days. Depending on rainfall, water levels will begin to drop in 1-3 weeks. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 31, 2019

The Islands' beaches are definitely a no-go right now: though you can still vist the main lands, you can't even take a ferry to Hanlan's Point since much of the main road is still under water.

According to the City site, Marie Curtis, Sunnyside, and Rouge Beach (which is fully flooded) are also off-limits for swimming.

Bluffer's, Cherry, Kew-Balmy and Woodbine are the only handful that are fully open today, but given this very weird weather, and the fact that water levels are peaking this weekend, most of us probably aren't really in the mood anyway.