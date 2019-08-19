Toronto's heat wave will continue as temperatures will feel close to 40 C this week

Summer in Toronto seems never-ending, because this mid-August week is going to feel as hot as ever.

Despite some risk of thunderstorms, Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures rising to feel as hot as 37 degrees C with the humidex, according to The Weather Network.

Although Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day, the rest of the week will be beach weather just the same.

With the humidex, today is supposed to feel like 32 degrees C and tomorrow is expected to feel like 33 degrees C.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will cool down a little with temperatures remaining in the mid-to-late 20s — but with lots of sun!

Summer weather may have gotten a late start this season, but it doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon.

So hold onto those sun hats and sunscreen because we've got some more scorchers coming our way, Toronto.