People in Toronto are turning off Amber Alerts after last night's investigation in Brantford

A two-year-old girl is safe and her father is in police custody this morning after an alleged abduction attempt that triggered an Amber Alert around 3 a.m. in and around Toronto.

Police in Brantford, Ontario issued the alert early today after a 37-year-old man and two female adults were seen leaving the city in a vehicle with the young child.

The alert was called off around 4:15 a.m. after the girl and her father were located at a residence in nearby Hamilton. The father, who surrendered the child unharmed after about an hour of negotiations with police, was arrested at the scene.

Three other adults had been arrested "in relation to the case" at traffic stop around 2 a.m. that evening.

LOCATED - Missing child located. An amber alert was issued earlier this morning regarding a missing 2 year old child. The child has been safely located. The investigation is continuing. pic.twitter.com/ObvsLh1VmB — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 25, 2019

Brantford Police announced on Twitter around 6:20 a.m. that the investigation is continuing, though it is not yet known if any charges will be laid.

No word yet on how many people, if any, still dared to call 911 with complaints about cellphone notifications in the middle of the night — though some did pop off on Twitter.

Ah yes, the early morning #AMBERAlert assholes. Don’t want to be waken up? Turn off your ringer. Wanna complain that you lost your beauty sleep because a child was abducted? Ok. Let me help spread your word, assholes. pic.twitter.com/8Hrf5bGmvd — Bounty Hunter Toys (@bhtoys) July 25, 2019

And yet, for every ragey tweet about the inconvenience of being woken up by a terrifying, air raid siren noise, there were many more people preemptively calling them out.

Getting ready to hear about all the people complain about the #amberalert waking them up. Keep an eye out people and shame on you if you call the police to complain about this pic.twitter.com/GZIzMcKldC — Dariya (@Dariyapet) July 25, 2019

Yes, as the public conversation intensifies around Amber Alerts and the (improper) 911 calls they inspire, so too does the virtue signalling.

As the loud chime of the #AMBERAlert at 3am this morning woke my 5 month old, my baby's startled cry reminded me how damn lucky I am to have my precious baby with me. Rocked my baby back to sleep and said a prayer for the abducted child. #comehomesafe — SL (@YoMissL) July 25, 2019

Many on Twitter are now taking it upon themselves to show those who complain how to turn off the alert sound on their phones.

How to turn off your #AMBERAlert and stop raging like it's someone else's fault.



Step#1: Go to your phone's settings

Step#2: Search for Emergency Alerts (in the settings search bar if your a noob)

Step#3: Turn off the alerts you don't want

Step#4: Slap yourself for being a jerk pic.twitter.com/Nfl8zJYWoz — Rocco Infante (@InfanteRocco) July 25, 2019

Others are simply enjoying the inevitable internet smackdowns.

Me: *Woken up by #AMBERAlert*



Also me: Better hop on Twitter to look at all the salty tweets from people complaining that the alert woke them up. pic.twitter.com/74faTKcT2s — Rhinoshark (@Rhinoshark31) July 25, 2019

All in all, the system does work, and it would appear as though people are beginning to understand that — or at least know enough by now to stop complaining about it openly on Twitter.