City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
amber alert petition

Someone launched a petition to fine people who complain to 911 about Amber Alerts

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto woman just launched a petition issued to Doug Ford in support of fining people who call 911 for non-emergencies.

Since the petition launched two week ago, it has over 58,000 signatures and hopes to reach 75,000.

The petition was triggered by the abduction of 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar from Brampton. In February Rajkumar was abducted by her father and an Amber Alert was sent out across the province in hope of finding her.

Rajkumar was found an hour after the alert was disseminated, but it was too late. She was discovered dead in her father’s basement.

Torontonians’ phones projected a jarring noise alerting them of the desperate situation when Rajkumar went missing. Yet, many people called 911 to complain about the alert.

This incident was not isolated.

After the most recent Amber Alert a couple of weeks ago, again, people called to complain and were “abusive,” according to Cst. Andy Patterson.

In response, Torontonian Dalia Monacelli, a mother herself, launched this petition.

Amber Alerts are not the only instance for which Torontonians have inappropriately called 911. Just this past weekend, Peel Regional Police received an emergency call from someone complaining about an ice cream truck.

Hopefully this petition is a wake-up call for the province.

Lead photo by

Wylie Poon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone launched a petition to fine people who complain to 911 about Amber Alerts

Couple seen filming children in park were actually working for the City of Toronto

Man with laptop seen filming kids in park and Toronto is furious

Major downtown street in Toronto a mess as year-long construction begins

Toronto upset after video shows alleged abuse by dog walker

Police warn not to call 911 because of ice cream trucks

Illegal cannabis store now selling weed on street outside shuttered Toronto stores

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories