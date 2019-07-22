Police warn not to call 911 because of ice cream trucks

After someone in Toronto called 911 to complain about an ice cream truck, the Police are reminding the city that the phone line is for emergencies only.

The call was triggered by an ice cream truck stopping outside of a house to sell treats to a group of children. “It’s not a reason to call 9-1-1 to complain,” the Peel Regional Police tweeted on Saturday.

It’s hot outside which means the ice cream trucks will probably be out. If the ice cream truck stops in front of your house & is there for a bit due to all the children, it’s still not a reason to call 9-1-1 to complain. If you have a complaint about ice cream trucks, call 3-1-1. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 21, 2019

It seems like some people in Toronto either don’t know what an emergency is, or are knowingly misusing the phone line, which limits the number of operators for actual emergency calls.

The police poked fun at the complainer on National Ice Cream Day yesterday and posted a photo of one of their officers grabbing a soft serve cone from an ice cream truck.

No complaints here. Just enjoying some cool and refreshing ice cream with friends. Happy #NationalIceCreamDay! pic.twitter.com/9XzB3JdSfA — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 22, 2019

This isn’t the first time the police have asked Toronto to stop inappropriately calling 911. After the most recent Amber Alert, some people called the police to complain about the loud notification noise at such an early hour.

For complaints about ice cream trucks, the police have asked the city to call 311.