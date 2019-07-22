City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
911,ice,cream,truck

Police warn not to call 911 because of ice cream trucks

After someone in Toronto called 911 to complain about an ice cream truck, the Police are reminding the city that the phone line is for emergencies only.

The call was triggered by an ice cream truck stopping outside of a house to sell treats to a group of children. “It’s not a reason to call 9-1-1 to complain,” the Peel Regional Police tweeted on Saturday.

It seems like some people in Toronto either don’t know what an emergency is, or are knowingly misusing the phone line, which limits the number of operators for actual emergency calls.

The police poked fun at the complainer on National Ice Cream Day yesterday and posted a photo of one of their officers grabbing a soft serve cone from an ice cream truck. 

This isn’t the first time the police have asked Toronto to stop inappropriately calling 911. After the most recent Amber Alert, some people called the police to complain about the loud notification noise at such an early hour.

For complaints about ice cream trucks, the police have asked the city to call 311. 

