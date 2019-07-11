City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
last nights amber alert

People called 911 to complain about last night's Amber Alert in Toronto

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After Toronto was sprung awake at 3 a.m. last night by an Amber Alert, York Regional Police announced that two missing children were found safe downtown.

The brothers, aged two and four, were with their 70-year-old grandfather, who the police described as a "vulnerable person," driving down Lake Shore Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. when they were located.

Police said that their success in finding the children was a "direct result of the Amber Alert."

Yet, people called 911 last night — again — to complain about the jarring alert notification sound.

Some of the calls were "abusive and very rude," Cst. Andy Patterson said.

Those who complained were upset the alarm had disrupted their sleep.

Others were bothered by the fact that the children were last seen at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket at 3 p.m., but that the alert didn't go off until 3 a.m.

Many Torontonians did defend the Amber Alert, and told those who complained that they were selfish.

Lead photo by

York Region Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in Toronto

Toronto hospital just fired 150 employee in massive fraud investigation

Police say throwdown at Canada's Wonderland wasn't hate crime related

Someone in Ontario just used a case of beer as a car booster seat

People called 911 to complain about last night's Amber Alert in Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood is blaming new respite centre for spike in crime

Yonge and College just got a major makeover

Toronto Police just raided another illegal cannabis store