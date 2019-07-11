People called 911 to complain about last night's Amber Alert in Toronto

After Toronto was sprung awake at 3 a.m. last night by an Amber Alert, York Regional Police announced that two missing children were found safe downtown.

The brothers, aged two and four, were with their 70-year-old grandfather, who the police described as a "vulnerable person," driving down Lake Shore Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. when they were located.

People across the GTA have been calling 911, yet again, to complain about the #AmberAlert notification system. Some of the calls have been abusive and very rude. Meanwhile, @YRP Cst. Andy Pattenden says the children were found because of the alert. pic.twitter.com/NtC7YLkaxa — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyCohnTV) July 11, 2019

Police said that their success in finding the children was a "direct result of the Amber Alert."

Yet, people called 911 last night — again — to complain about the jarring alert notification sound.

Some of the calls were "abusive and very rude," Cst. Andy Patterson said.

It feels like the loud scary-AF Amber Alert broadcast at 4am this morning has permanently damaged my heart muscle. Would love to see stats on effectiveness at these hours. That said, hope they’re safe and well. #AmberAlert — B Collins (@bcollins6) July 11, 2019

Those who complained were upset the alarm had disrupted their sleep.

Thanks sincerely to the #AmberAlert crews for the multiple wake-up calls between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on a night when I really needed to sleep. Hope you find the kid, sure wish I could opt out of overnight alerts though. — Craig D Ritchie (@Craig_D_Ritchie) July 11, 2019

Others were bothered by the fact that the children were last seen at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket at 3 p.m., but that the alert didn't go off until 3 a.m.

Not complaining about the 3:00am amber alert but why would this alert not have been made at 6:00pm the night before when people are likely to be out and about? — Lena (@SouthMacedonian) July 11, 2019

Many Torontonians did defend the Amber Alert, and told those who complained that they were selfish.

Once again people have been calling 911 to complain because their precious sleep was disturbed by an #AmberAlert in the middle of the night. Tough. People who do that should be fined for misusing 911. It's ridiculous. — Steven Davis (@sddavis63) July 11, 2019

Regardless of the complaints, Patterson said this system works.

For those who are angered by the alarm, some phones have an option to disable it, so that setting may be a better solution than calling 911 next time.