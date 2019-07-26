A squirrel just attacked a woman at a Mississauga store

A black squirrel attacked a woman in Closeout King, a warehouse store near Dundas and Dixie in Mississauga, and she caught the entire interaction on video.

In the cell phone video posted by CityNews, Sharon Kwok is filming a squirrel roaming around cardboard boxes in the warehouse store.

“He’s so brave,” the woman says while pointing the camera at the squirrel and then at her friend who is standing just a foot away.

The squirrel starts to nudge the top off of a box of colourful iced cookies and chow down on one. Kwok leans in to try to deter the squirrel from breaking into the cookies.

Suddenly, it jumps on her.

“The squirrel attacked me,” she said.

Kwok has a few scratches on her face and neck, which she is planning on getting checked out by a doctor, according to CityNews.