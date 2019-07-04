A new tunnel is about to open beneath Union Station

As always in Toronto, construction is rerouting city dwellers.

Commuters who travel through Union Station will be taking a new route, beginning on Monday.

Union Station construction will prevent Torontonians from accessing the TTC Subway through the lower level of the station.

Instead, there is a new glass underground pathway that will run below Front Street and connect GO’s York Concourse, the Union Pearson Express terminal and the TTC subway to the lower level of the station.

We're making progress at the station! And to allow work to continue, current access to the TTC subway from the lower level of Union Station will be closed and commuters will be rerouted to the north exit of the York Concourse starting July 7. More info: https://t.co/qHVMItoD9f pic.twitter.com/zQK215LQaE — unionstationTO (@unionstationTO) June 28, 2019

From inside the station, the walkway is just north of the York Street Promenade. From outside Union, the staircase on the east side of the station on Front Street will lead to the pathway.

“We know that changes to customers’ regular routes can be challenging, but they’re a sign of progress in Union Station’s transformation,” Pat Hegarty, Metrolinx' Senior Manager of Station Operations Central, said in a Metrolinx news update today.

The construction work is developing new retail spaces and installing stairs to a retail level below the Bay Concourse.

Separate from this revitalization, Metrolinx is replacing the station’s yellow tiles, installing brighter platform lighting, new electronic signage and a new PA system.