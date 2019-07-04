City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station toronto

A new tunnel is about to open beneath Union Station

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As always in Toronto, construction is rerouting city dwellers.

Commuters who travel through Union Station will be taking a new route, beginning on Monday.

Union Station construction will prevent Torontonians from accessing the TTC Subway through the lower level of the station.

Instead, there is a new glass underground pathway that will run below Front Street and connect GO’s York Concourse, the Union Pearson Express terminal and the TTC subway to the lower level of the station.

From inside the station, the walkway is just north of the York Street Promenade. From outside Union, the staircase on the east side of the station on Front Street will lead to the pathway.

“We know that changes to customers’ regular routes can be challenging, but they’re a sign of progress in Union Station’s transformation,” Pat Hegarty, Metrolinx' Senior Manager of Station Operations Central, said in a Metrolinx news update today.

The construction work is developing new retail spaces and installing stairs to a retail level below the Bay Concourse.

Separate from this revitalization, Metrolinx is replacing the station’s yellow tiles, installing brighter platform lighting, new electronic signage and a new PA system.

Lead photo by

Cooked photos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto says it's not issuing heat warnings anymore

Anti-LGBTQ graffiti is being removed in downtown Toronto

A new tunnel is about to open beneath Union Station

Massive Gatsby party at the Hearn Generating Station in Toronto might be a scam

Toronto's transit connection to cottage country is returning this summer

There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

Toronto City Hall locked down for police investigation

Heat and humidity prompt special weather statement for Toronto