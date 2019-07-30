Vaping company Juul just opened their first ever North American store in Toronto

One of the most popular vaping brands just opened its first retail store in North America — and it chose Toronto as the city to do it.

E-cigarette maker Juul just opened its brick-and-mortar at Queen and Spadina yesterday.

Taking over what used to be the clothing store Runway Luxe at 495 Queen St. West (steps away from the weed shop Nova Cannabis).

Juul products are already available at more than 13,000 convenience stores and vape shops around the country, but this will be their first physical branded shop ever where people can pick up their sweet, sweet pods.

so JUUL is allowed to have a store in Toronto?? Even though we know the harmful and addictive qualities of vapes? But shops like CAFE get harassed by city and police everyday?? Does the make sense to you? @cityoftoronto @CityNews @JohnTory @TorontoPolice @selwynpieters — mad liberator (@phatronaldo) July 30, 2019

You'll have to be 19 years old or over to get in, after which you'll get to peruse the stock of Juul's devices and cartridges in a sleek, Apple-style store.

Juul, which is based in California, is Canada's leading vaping brand, but has come under fire from critics who say it's contributing to an increase in teen vaping.

The company shut down its social media accounts last year and tightened up its regulations after their YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram marketing were criticized for going too viral—yes, apparently that's possible.