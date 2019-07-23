Someone's placing fake white squirrels in Trinity Bellwoods

Spotting Trinity Bellwood's elusive white squirrel is always cool, but if you happen to catch a glimpse of white in the trees today, don't get too excited.

Someone actually took the time make a few cut-outs of Trinity's famous albino critter, and planted them all over the park.

People have spotted several of them in the trees (how'd they even get up there?), and on the fence, above the manmade "Sky Dome" sign.

We don't know who made these 2D critters, or why, but at least if these squirrels really do go extinct, we have these fun cardboard replacements.