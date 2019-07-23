City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
white squirrel toronto

Someone's placing fake white squirrels in Trinity Bellwoods

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Spotting Trinity Bellwood's elusive white squirrel is always cool, but if you happen to catch a glimpse of white in the trees today, don't get too excited.

Someone actually took the time make a few cut-outs of Trinity's famous albino critter, and planted them all over the park. 

white squirrel toronto

Fake white squirrels have been spotted around Trinity Bellwoods Park. Photo by Christiane Yerex.

People have spotted several of them in the trees (how'd they even get up there?), and on the fence, above the manmade "Sky Dome" sign. 

We don't know who made these 2D critters, or why, but at least if these squirrels really do go extinct, we have these fun cardboard replacements.

Lead photo by

Christiane Yerex

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto congratulates new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Someone's placing fake white squirrels in Trinity Bellwoods

Toronto's neglected space-aged pavilion to become vibrant public space

Green P wants to demolish a Toronto apartment building for parking

Toronto might eliminate controversial TTC fare inspectors

Toronto's most notorious illegal weed store has no plans of shutting down

Toronto remembers tragic Danforth shooting one year later

Someone launched a petition to fine people who complain to 911 about Amber Alerts