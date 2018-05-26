Toronto's famous white squirrel isn't going extinct

Toronto’s white squirrels are pretty much a municipal treasure, so it’s understandable that people were very upset when one met a tragic end in Trinity Bellwoods a few years back.

Rarely seen two at a time, the solo sightings of these ghostly critters have led most to believe that there’s only a handful of white squirrels in the whole city.

Well, Torontonians can rest assured that the legacy of the white squirrell continues.

A post shared by Understanding Is Ecstasy (@vanillashanahan) on May 23, 2018 at 2:08pm PDT

On Thursday somebody sighted a family of these majestic white morphs chilling on a fence at their favourite haunt, Trinity Bellwoods.

In the video it looks like a young squirrel is attempting to feed off its mother who's simply not having it (I guess it's weaning time).

While there’s only two squirrels in the photo, the lucky witness @vanillashanahan commented that there were actually a few more hanging out nearby.

The regram by @parkdalelife has gotten thousands of reactions, with one user referring to the squirrels as “Toronto’s royal family.”

The regram caption reads, “This is the only royal progeny I care about. Babies to carry the white squirrel crown are here!!”

While nowhere near as expensive as Harry and Meghan’s union this past weekend, the squirrel clan’s showing was just as exciting (if not more so).

A post shared by Catherine Mangosing (@myturtleneck) on May 14, 2018 at 7:02am PDT

The warm weather seems to have brought out more sightings of these treasured tree-dwellers in the past few weeks.

Doing the most #Toronto thing ever: sitting in bellwoods, drinking a @BrickWorksCider & spotting the white squirrel. This is my life now. pic.twitter.com/r4XCIzltCs — Kate L. Grant (@KateLGrant) May 22, 2018

For anyone losing sleep over the possible extinction of these rare beauties, keep calm and head over to Trinity Bellwoods because you might just spot some heirs to the throne.