white squirrel

Toronto's famous white squirrel isn't going extinct

Toronto’s white squirrels are pretty much a municipal treasure, so it’s understandable that people were very upset when one met a tragic end in Trinity Bellwoods a few years back.

Rarely seen two at a time, the solo sightings of these ghostly critters have led most to believe that there’s only a handful of white squirrels in the whole city.

Well, Torontonians can rest assured that the legacy of the white squirrell continues. 

On Thursday somebody sighted a family of these majestic white morphs chilling on a fence at their favourite haunt, Trinity Bellwoods.

In the video it looks like a young squirrel is attempting to feed off its mother who's simply not having it (I guess it's weaning time).

While there’s only two squirrels in the photo, the lucky witness @vanillashanahan commented that there were actually a few more hanging out nearby.

The regram by @parkdalelife has gotten thousands of reactions, with one user referring to the squirrels as “Toronto’s royal family.”

The regram caption reads, “This is the only royal progeny I care about. Babies to carry the white squirrel crown are here!!”

While nowhere near as expensive as Harry and Meghan’s union this past weekend, the squirrel clan’s showing was just as exciting (if not more so).

The warm weather seems to have brought out more sightings of these treasured tree-dwellers in the past few weeks. 

For anyone losing sleep over the possible extinction of these rare beauties, keep calm and head over to Trinity Bellwoods because you might just spot some heirs to the throne.

