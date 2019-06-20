City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
sunscreen toronto

Toronto parks are getting more free sunscreen dispensers this summer

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 21 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's going to be more free sunscreen dispensers in  Toronto parks this summer as melanoma charities aim to reduce the risk of skin cancer – the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada.

The #BeSunSafe program, original rolled out as a pilot project in 2017,  is expanding to High Park, Riverdale Farm and Evergreen Brick Works, in addition to the locations they had last year.

There will be 75 dispensers of SPF 30 sunscreen dispersed at select city parks.

Last summer, the public health program had 50 dispensers and protected up to 94,000 people.

"We want to make sure that everyone who spends time outside is practicing sun safety so that they can fully enjoy all the city has to offer," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

The David Cornfield Melanoma Fund and the Douglas Wright Foundation have been partnering with the City of Toronto since 2017 with the objective of protecting Torontonians’ skin and raising awareness of the importance of skin protection.

The two charities cover all of the costs and re-stock the dispensers.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto parks are getting more free sunscreen dispensers this summer

Trinity Bellwoods park is getting way too crowded

OSAP cuts are more significant than Ontario students anticipated

U of T ranked 18th best public university in the world

Ontario government wants to raise driver fees less than one year after freezing them

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering same-day delivery in Ontario

TTC halts Relief Line planning because of Doug Ford's transit plans

There's a one-day TTC subway closure this weekend