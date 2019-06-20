Toronto parks are getting more free sunscreen dispensers this summer

There's going to be more free sunscreen dispensers in Toronto parks this summer as melanoma charities aim to reduce the risk of skin cancer – the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada.

The #BeSunSafe program, original rolled out as a pilot project in 2017, is expanding to High Park, Riverdale Farm and Evergreen Brick Works, in addition to the locations they had last year.

There will be 75 dispensers of SPF 30 sunscreen dispersed at select city parks.

We are thrilled to expand the #BeSunSafe program in partnership with @cityoftoronto and @DCMFCanada to offer 75 sunscreen dispensers in Toronto parks this summer! @TOPublicHealth @TorontoPFR. https://t.co/ZfNR4FasuV pic.twitter.com/jPxyK09LA7 — Douglas Wright Fdn (@DWFCanada) June 19, 2019

Last summer, the public health program had 50 dispensers and protected up to 94,000 people.

"We want to make sure that everyone who spends time outside is practicing sun safety so that they can fully enjoy all the city has to offer," Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

The David Cornfield Melanoma Fund and the Douglas Wright Foundation have been partnering with the City of Toronto since 2017 with the objective of protecting Torontonians’ skin and raising awareness of the importance of skin protection.

The two charities cover all of the costs and re-stock the dispensers.