Here's a map of all the parks with free sunscreen in Toronto

With great sun comes great responsibility, to protect your skin that is.

After last year's very successful pilot project that saw free sunscreen in five Toronto parks, the city announced in early May that they'd be expanding this year and including more parks where the community can get their (sun) protection on.

You can #BeSunSafe in #Toronto even when you forgot the sunscreen 😎 pic.twitter.com/O2u4ElGSZu — Kennedy Road (@TO_Kennedyroad) June 19, 2018

In addition to sunscreen being available at Kew Gardens Park; Sherbourne Common (south); Harbour Square Park; HTO Park (east) and Little Norway Park, the city said that there will be 50 dispensers available at parks all along a 50-kilometre stretch of the Toronto waterfront, from Marie Curtis Park to Rouge Beach.

Here's a map of all the parks that have these dispensers with SPF30 on offer until the end of September.