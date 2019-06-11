Toronto's fake beach is totally flooded

Many parts of Toronto are still flooded thanks to record high water levels in Lake Ontario.

But it's not just the Toronto Islands and beaches like Rouge Beach or Sunnyside that have gone partially underwater: human-made beaches have been submerged as well.

HTO park downtown is an unbelievable mess. The beach is almost completely flooded & water levels haven’t even peaked yet - Lake Ontario is expected to keep rising, with more rain coming tonight. As you can see there are hardly any barricades left to protect the area. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/CQTI4msMdI — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) June 1, 2019

HTO Park, which sits along the waterfront near Spadina, is a total mess right now.

Water has been spilling over the cement boardwalk of the beach for days. The sandy area of the beach with muskoka chairs and yellow umbrellas remains underwater.

There's some caution tape warding visitors off from the area, transforming HTO from what was a tourist-friendly plot of sand into a danger zone.

It's not the first time the park has gone underwater: intense flooding in 2017 caused some damage to HTO as well.

HTO Park beach flooded pic.twitter.com/5p6VGBwMZt — Din (@harleydin) June 4, 2019

But record-breaking water levels have wrought havoc across the city in a way never seen before: sandbags and industrial pumps are being deployed across affected areas.

It's even spurred the federal government to invest $73.2 million in flood-prevention infrastructure in Toronto.

With more rain in the forecast this week, it doesn't look like HTO will dry out any time soon.