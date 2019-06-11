City
Tanya Mok
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
hto park toronto

Toronto's fake beach is totally flooded

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many parts of Toronto are still flooded thanks to record high water levels in Lake Ontario. 

But it's not just the Toronto Islands and beaches like Rouge Beach or Sunnyside that have gone partially underwater: human-made beaches have been submerged as well. 

HTO Park, which sits along the waterfront near Spadina, is a total mess right now. 

Water has been spilling over the cement boardwalk of the beach for days. The sandy area of the beach with muskoka chairs and yellow umbrellas remains underwater. 

There's some caution tape warding visitors off from the area, transforming HTO from what was a tourist-friendly plot of sand into a danger zone. 

It's not the first time the park has gone underwater: intense flooding in 2017 caused some damage to HTO as well. 

But record-breaking water levels have wrought havoc across the city in a way never seen before: sandbags and industrial pumps are being deployed across affected areas. 

It's even spurred the federal government to invest $73.2 million in flood-prevention infrastructure in Toronto. 

With more rain in the forecast this week, it doesn't look like HTO will dry out any time soon.  

Lead photo by

Boris T

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canada makes it illegal for dolphins and whales to be held in captivity

Toronto's fake beach is totally flooded

Kiefer Sutherland and the Ontario government are feuding over Doug Ford

Toronto is now covering illegal weed dispensaries with giant cement blocks

One of Toronto's iconic sky bridges was just demolished

Canada to ban single use plastics such as straws by 2021

TTC streetcar derailment shuts down major Toronto intersection

Toronto closing roads to prepare for Game 5 of the NBA Finals